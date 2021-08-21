Three suspects involved in stealing vehicle at gas station in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A woman was forced out of a vehicle Saturday morning at a gas station in St. Louis.

The victim told police that while she was entering the store of a BP Gas Station on Goodfellow Boulevard around 4:06 a.m., two people approached her from behind.

After one of the suspects took her keys, she ran back to her car, got inside, and locked the doors.

A suspect retrieved a knife from a tan vehicle and helped the other suspect with forcing the victim of her car, according to police. One of the suspects entered the vehicle and drove away.

No injuries were reported.

A second victim who was not present during the incident had personal belongings in the vehicle.

The three suspects involved were described as men. One was described as being between 5 feet seven inches tall and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a light skin complexion wearing a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants, according to police.

Another suspect was described as having a dark skin complexion wearing a black ski mask and dark jeans.

The investigation is ongoing.