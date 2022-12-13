ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested three teenagers accused in the shooting death of a man outside a St. Louis gas station Monday morning.

Three teenage boys are in custody at the Juvenile Court. Police say a teenage girl might also be linked to the investigation, but “made good on her escape.”

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of a BP gas station in the 1400 block of Chouteau Avenue.

Investigators say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died from his injuries at the scene. Police have identified Carlos Morton, 43, as the victim.

While investigating, police identified the suspects and a vehicle wanted in the investigation. It led to a pursuit that ended with a crash near 18th Street & Delmar Boulevard.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. If you have any additional information in the case, contact the department at 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).