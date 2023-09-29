ST. LOUIS – Three teenagers face criminal charges in a south St. Louis murder that stemmed from an attempted robbery earlier this week.

Prosecutors have two 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old in connection with the investigation, though police have not released their identities. The teenagers are charged with second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and first-degree assault.

Police say there were four suspects in connection with the investigation, which includes the three teenagers charged and another who was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire. Investigators say Jerimiah Grayer, 18, was fatally shot during the encounter.

The situation unfolded around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Dutchtown neighborhood. Grayer and the three other teens reportedly approached a 32-year-old man in the 2600 block of Osage Street.

Investigators say the four suspects were armed and attempted to rob the victim, who then pulled out his own weapon in response. At some point, an exchange of gunfire followed between the four suspects and the victim.

Grayer was fatally shot, and the 32-year-old man also suffered injuries. Authorities later arrested the three teens connected with the investigation.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.