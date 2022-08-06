A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. – Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ryan Chick, 18, of Cabool; Logan Meerkatz, 18, of Cleveland, Missouri; and Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Missouri. Two other 18-year-olds are hospitalized with injuries.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday just a few miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County.

Investigators say all five were traveling in a vehicle that traveled off a roadway, topped a hill and became airborne. The vehicle overturned and three people were ejected from the vehicle.

MSHP Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri, reported three deaths from the crash and 72 for the year within the troop’s region.