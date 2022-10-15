ST. LOUIS – Three teenagers are being treated for injuries suffered in three seperate shootings in St. Louis City since Friday afternoon.

The first shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Friday in the 5100 block of Northland Avenue in the Kingshighway West neighborhood. Investigators say a 13-year-old boy and his 18-year-old cousin were “play fighting” when the cousin pointed a load handgun at the victim and shot him in the though. The victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the accused shooter is in custody.

Just before midnight into Saturday, police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Franklin Avenue in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. Investigators say that a 16-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were involved in a crash near the area. After the crash, an unknown suspect pulled in front of their vehicle in a silver sedan. The two boys started tuning toward an apartment building when the suspect got out of the car and began firing shots.

One struck the 16-year-old in the leg. The 12-year-old was not shot, but suffered a minor abrasion to his face while running. Both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and the 16-year-old went to a hospital for treatment. Police have not yet identified the suspect.

After that, just before 1 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Louisiana Avenue in the South Grand neighborhood. Investigators tried searching for the victim of a shots fired call, a 16-year-old boy. Police met with the victim at the hospital, who said he was attending a birthday party in the area when he went outside and was shot in the thigh.

Family took the victim to the hospital, and his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. No suspect information is available.

If you have any additional information on any of these shootings, contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-231-1212.