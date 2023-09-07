UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – A fatal crash killed three 15-year-olds Wednesday morning.

The victims in the fatal crash have been identified as Deion Robinson, Johnnie Ursery, and Demetrius Ingram. They were all 15-year-olds who attended Ladue Horton Watkins High School.

Deion Robinson, Johnnie Ursery, and Demetrius Ingram. (Photos provided by: Family members and Ladue School District)

The crash occurred in the 1000 block of Groby Road at Mulberry Lane, located in University City. Police found a 2016 Hyundai Accent embedded in the side of a vacant home. Only the driver had been wearing a seat belt.

A makeshift memorial now stands where the crash occurred, with flowers, balloons and other items in memory of the three teens.

Family members are trying to come to grips with the unthinkable tragedy.

Robinson’s grandmother says he had a heart of gold and a bright future. She says he was very involved in athletics, including track and field.

“He should be remembered by his personality,” said his grandmother, Patricia Williams. “He was kind and nice to everyone and kind and respectful. He was taught that way. He made everyone feel so nice warm kind, and he had a career ahead of him.”

The boys were all good friends. Robinson and Ingram were even nextdoor neighbors.

“He was my only baby, my pride and joy,” said Nikeya Ingram on her son Demetrius. “He will be missed. He loved music fashion, his favorite subject was math, and his teacher loved him.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Based on preliminary findings, investigators say it appears the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and the driver did not properly navigate a curve in the road.

Prior to it, St. Louis Alderwoman Sharon Tyus and her husband were renovating the home. It was a vacant property that they owned.

“I want to say condolences to all the families they lost three young lives three different families, said Tyus. “That’s really sad for me.”

The Ladue School District sent a letter home to parents on Wednesday. They will be offering counseling to teens and adults who want additional assistance. As of Thursday, there are not events planned as a vigil on behalf of the school district.