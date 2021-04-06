Three Union men found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning

UNION, Mo. – First responders discovered the bodies of three men in several duplexes this afternoon. They believe the men died from carbon monoxide poisoning. The victims are identified as Edward Huddleston, 74, Verlyn Branson, 85, and John Branson, 58.

Officers were called to the 500 block of South Washington Avenue to check on a man who lived in one of the duplexes. He has not been heard from since Monday.

They found the man and his dog dead after gaining entry to the building. They also noticed a chemical odor coming from the garage area.

Firefighters were called to the building. They discovered that the carbon monoxide levels were extremely high.

A Union firefighter and officer then searched an adjoining home. That is where they found two more victims.

The victims all lived at the duplex. Their families have been notified about the deaths.