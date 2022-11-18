ST. LOUIS — This morning in South St. Louis, there was a collision involving three vehicles.

Two automobiles were involved in an accident with a tree, and one of those vehicles continued for about a half block before crashing with a parked car and coming to a stop.

Several items were removed from the vehicle by a group of people who may have been connected to the third vehicle, the driver of which was transported by emergency medical services.

They used hammers and saws to split the lid of the trunk in half, so they could get to the different things inside.