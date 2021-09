Crime scene do not cross tape and blurred law enforcement and forensic background

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Three St. Louis County schools have gone into lock-out mode after suspects ran from a nearby traffic stop. Rock Hill, Bristol, Givens, and Hudson schools have increased security measures.

The Webster Groves School District says that officers are looking for two suspects after a traffic stop. One of them took off in a car and the other ran away.

The district says that all students and staff are safe in the schools.