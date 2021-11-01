Three weekly Frontier flights from STL to MIA start today

ST. LOUIS – Three Frontier Airlines flights per week will begin taking off Monday from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Miami International Airport.

Frontier is offering flyers an “introductory fare of $49 to MIA.” Prior to Monday, Frontier offered service out of STL to Atlanta, Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Cancun. Frontier will now be servicing 49 flights per week out of STL. This is the most amount of service they have ever provided passengers flying out of STL.

Frontier Airlines began offering service to Chicago in May. The flights will operate every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.