ST. LOUIS – Three lucky players recently claimed a $50,000 prize from the “500X” scratchers game and split the winnings. On November 13, they turned in their winning ticket at the Missouri Lottery regional office in St. Louis.

The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven in the 5600 block of Gravois Avenue in St. Louis. The scratcher’s ticket, named “500X,” offers players the chance to match any of the numbers selected for them to the winning numbers and claim the prize.

Moreover, if a player uncovers a ‘5X,’ ’10X,’ ’20X,’ ’50X,’ ‘100X,’ ‘250X,’ or ‘500X’ symbol, the prize is then multiplied by that amount.

There are still 13 more $50,000 prizes left in this game and two more chances to win the grand prize of $5 million.

The odds of winning on a scratch-off lottery ticket can vary widely, contingent on the specific game and its design. Each scratch-off game comes with its own unique set of rules, odds, and prize structures.

Generally, the odds of winning a prize, even a modest one, are more favorable than the odds of winning the jackpot.