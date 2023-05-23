ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A tragic crash kills three women in north St. Louis County. The tragedy unfolded on New Halls Ferry Road near Seven Hills Drive; two of the victims were coworkers.

A moving tribute of a dove was released to honor three women killed in the car crash. Donovan Meeks works for different funeral homes across the country releasing doves at burial sites, and he said he knew two of the victims.

“They watched me grow up as a kid. It’s very sad they died in such a tragic way,” Meeks said. “It’s a big loss for me and the community.”

The crash happened Monday around 9 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Fusion was traveling south on New Halls Ferry Road when it crossed the center line and struck an oncoming Cadillac SUV. Police said it’s unclear what caused the driver of the Fusion to lose control.

Friends said the two coworkers were in the Cadillac. They worked at a funeral home in St. Louis. Carmen Fluker said the victims trained her when she was an intern.

“They trained me down to the core. They wanted to make sure I was going to be like them,” she said. “They were not just my coworkers; they were my sisters and my second mothers.”

Fluker said one of the victims was a mother of 10.

“I met 5 of her children. She was a very hard worker, single mom, and didn’t take no mess,” she said. “She came to work every day and still was a good mother to her kids.”