CLAYTON, Mo. – Three workers are hurt after part of a building collapsed Friday morning in Clayton.

The collapse happened around 10:40 a.m. in the 300 block of South Hanley Road.

Ryan Harrell, public information officer for the City of Clayton, tells FOX 2 that part of a facade for building fell on the scaffolding where workers were situated.

Three workers were tuckpointing while part of the building collapsed. All three are being treated for minor injuries.

There were people inside the building amid the collapse, but none of them were hurt.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.