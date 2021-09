JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri lawmakers met with the new director of the state health department Tuesday, asking him what he thinks about mask-wearing and vaccine mandates.

Don Kauerauf started as the director for the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Sept. 1 after Dr. Randall Williams was asked to resign in April.

Kauerauf said his goal is prevention and to get Missourians to trust public health officials again.

"We've got to get COVID under control, we've got to," Kauerauf said. "If you ask me how to do we get it under control, we have to get vaccinated."

Kauerauf has had a long career in public health and safety in Illinois and was the form assistance director for the Illinois Department of Public Health.

"I think that's going to be one of my first roles with the department is helping build that infrastructure," Kauerauf said. "We are at a point where we have to rebuild people's confidence."