Thursday storm causes debris, damage across St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The thunder in Brentwood this afternoon and started just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A bit north, skies darkened and cloud to ground lightning put on an incredible show as the storm approached.

Winds then increased and the sky opened up over Brentwood. On I-170 northbound there was significant ponding on the interstate and the torrential rain continued to fall.

In Maryland Heights, the incredible lightning did some damage. A lightning strike at about 3:25 p.m. split a tree in half.

A large portion of the tree fell into the backside of a home putting a large hole through the roof and tree limbs into the kitchen. There was also significant water that got into the home due to the torrential rain that continued

Luckily the homeowner, his daughter, and the dog who were all inside at the time were safe.

There have been multiple reports of issues caused by lightning and we have to remember just how dangerous lightning is in the heat of the afternoon summertime storms.