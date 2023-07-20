ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Music lovers rejoice! Your summer calendar just became a lot more interesting. Live Nation kicked off its “Summer’s Live” concert deal July 19.

The limited-time offer allows concertgoers to buy four tickets to select concerts for $80, plus taxes and fees. That’s just $20 a ticket.

The deal applies to more than 2,500 shows at hundreds of venues across the country. It includes artists such as Alicia Keys, 50 Cent, Bret Michaels, Sam Hunt, Story Of The Year, Modest Mouse

Kidz Bop, Pat Benatar, and Ani DiFranco.

The 4 for $80 sale is good while tickets last, or on certain tickets bought through Aug. 1, 2023.

Visit LiveNation.com/SummersLive to see the list of participating events. Once you choose your desired event, select the “Summer’s Live 4 Pack” ticket type and it’ll instantly add a four-pack of tickets to your cart.

Tickets are also available through Ticketmaster.com.