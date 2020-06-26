Tickets almost sold out for St. Jude Dream Home giveaway

O’FALLON, Mo. – Time is running out to get your 2020 St. Jude Dream Home tickets. Not only will the house be given away, but there are a number of other great prizes as well.

The bonus prize is an outdoor entertainment package that includes an outdoor kitchen and a hot tub, courtesy of Prestige Pools and Spas.

If you reserve your ticket by Friday, June 26 before midnight, you will also be eligible to win a $4,000 shopping spree at Aldi Grocery Store. This prize has been graciously donated by Kelly and Linda Boehmer, leaders of the Boehmer team. They have partnered with Payne Family homes for the last 7 years.

“We find that throughout the year, through the years we’ve been involved in this, we will randomly run into people throughout town who will say, ‘I’m sure every year that I’m going to be the one who wins the house.’ So the excitement surrounding the St. Jude Dream Home truly lasts all year round,” said Kelly Boehmer.

“You should get a ticket. Do your research. Read about the good things that St. Jude not only does but accomplishes and it takes the thinking about buying a ticket; it’s out of the question,” Linda Boehmer said.

The house itself has a great outdoor entertaining space. It has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, and is over 4,100 square- feet. It has a five-car garage that features a basketball court and scoreboard. The home has been staged by Inhance It!, a local staging company.

This is the eleventh St. Jude Dream Home giveaway in St. Louis. Families will never receive a bill from St. Jude and that includes for treatment, travel, housing, or food; because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

There are only 1,500 tickets left! The drawing will be live on Fox 2 on August 20. To reserve a ticket, call 1-800-667-3394 or visit dreamhome.org.