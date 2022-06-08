O’FALLON, Mo. — You could win a brand-new home in O’Fallon, Missouri, with just a $100 ticket. It is part of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, and all of the money raised will go toward fighting childhood cancer.

The home, located on the Streets of Caledonia in O’Fallon, was built by Fischer Homes in partnership with St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

“This year 100% of the materials and the labor, I’ve been donated, which is incredible. So, no family ever gets a bill at St. Jude’s children’s research hospital,” said Carrie Rogiers, with Fischer Homes.

The O’Fallon home is one of the many homes that have been built in the St. Louis area. All you have to do is buy a $100 ticket – and you could win the 2,800 square foot farmhouse home, with 4 bedrooms, and new appliances. Plus, it’s located right across from the neighborhood pool and rec center.

“This is our 13th year building at St. Jude‘s dream home here in St. Louis,” said Elizabeth Kozeny with St. Jude’s in St. Louis.

Kozeny said they are looking to sell 16,000 tickets this year totaling to $1.6 million. Every cent goes to the hospital.

“That will go directly to support the mission at St. Jude’s and further treatment for kids not just at the headquarters Memphis, but with research all across the world,” Kozeny told FOX 2.

“It costs the hospital about $2 million a day to keep the doors open. The money raised will go towards food and all the medications and surgeries that are necessary for a child undergoing treatment,” Rogers added. “It’s a cause very near and dear to us, and we do everything that we can to try and in the fight against childhood cancer.”

If you buy a ticket, you are not just eligible to win the home but also other prizes, such as a $5,000 Visa gift card and a new car.

FOX 2 News is a proud sponsor of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. You can get your ticket here: https://www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/st-louis.html