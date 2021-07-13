Tickets on sale Friday for National Wrestling Alliance event in August

ST. LOUIS – The stars of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) were at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel Tuesday afternoon promoting their August event at the historical Khorassan Ballroom.

Four straight nights of action that includes a pair of live pay-per-views takes place Aug. 28-31. Tickets go on sale Friday at 5 p.m. on Ticketmaster.

“The NWA is living history and Wrestling the Chase is living history,” NWA Owner, President Billy Corgan said.

“So when you put those two things together, it’s like a brush fire. Particularly in this local community of St. Louis. It was like the response was overwhelming.”

Corgan, who purchased the NWA five years ago, is also the frontman for the rock band The Smashing Pumpkins.

Leading off the docket is the “NWA Empowerrr” all-women’s pay-per-view on Aug. 28.

“It’s pretty amazing because we’re going to we’re going to kick it off and we’re going to set the bar and hopefully for the rest of the weekend,” NWA Empowerrr Executive Producer Mickie James said.

“There’s so much stuff, happening from Fan Fest, to the women’s show empowered, to NWA 73, and the two television tapings. It’s going to be an incredible four days.”

It will also include an event called NWA 73 which will celebrate the alliance’s 73rd anniversary and feature World Champion Nick Aldis putting his “Ten Pounds of Gold” on the line.

“There are people in this area who for them is such a huge part of their cultural fabric,” Aldis said. “And they’re so excited that it’s back because they never thought they would see that Wrestling at the Chase back.”

Two consecutive nights of taping for their weekly web series of matches conclude the four-night run.

Both NWA pay-per-views can be seen live on fite.tv.