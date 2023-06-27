SEDALIA, Mo. — Tickets to every concert and show at the 2023 Missouri State Fair are now on sale.

Some of the biggest acts include country stars Tyler Hubbard and Lainey Wilson, rock band 3 Doors Down, and rapper and Missouri native Nelly.

Here’s the full grandstand schedule for this year’s Missouri State Fair:

THURSDAY, AUG. 10 – Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line with Parmalee, 7:30 p.m., $45 grandstand/$50 track

FRIDAY, AUG. 11 – Lainey Wilson with Jackson Dean, 7:30 p.m., $50 grandstand/$60 track

SATURDAY, AUG. 12 – 3 Doors Down with Candlebox, 7:30 p.m., $35 grandstand/$45 track

SUNDAY, AUG. 13 – Missouri State Fair Shoot Out Truck and Tractor Pull, All Day Ticket – 12 p.m. & 6 p.m., $35 adults/$15 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult's lap)

MONDAY, AUG. 14 – Pro Pulling League, 6 p.m., $35 adults/$15 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult's lap)

TUESDAY, AUG. 15 – Outlaw Nationals Monster Truck Show, 7 p.m., $35 adults/$15 youth (ages 6-12)/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult's lap)

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16 – Cory Asbury and Cain, 7:30 p.m., $25 grandstand/$35 track

THURSDAY, AUG. 17 – The Country Comeback Tour featuring Shenandoah, Billy Dean and Wady Hayes, 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand/$30 track

FRIDAY, AUG. 18 – Nelly with Rahzel, 7:30 p.m., $40 grandstand/$50 track

SATURDAY, AUG. 19 – Riley Green with Randy Houser, 7:30 p.m., $45 grandstand/$50 track

SUNDAY, AUG. 20 – POWRi 410 Spring Cars, B Modifieds and Super Stocks, Show-Me Vintage Race Cars, 6 p.m. Hot Laps/7 p.m. Heat Races, $20 adults/$18 military/senior (ages 65+)/$10 students (13-17)/$5 youth (6-12)/free kids 5 and under (must sit on an adult's lap)

All tickets are available on Etix and at the Missouri State Fair box office at the fairgrounds in Sedalia. Event ticket prices do not include fair admission.

The Missouri State Fair runs from Aug. 10-20.