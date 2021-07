EUREKA, Mo. – The Brookdale Farms Balloon Glow is happening on July 31.

The event will feature live music, vendors, a petting zoo, kids attractions, hot air balloons, and more.

The gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Brookdale Farms said the balloons will glow from 8:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per car if bought ahead of the event day. They go up in price to $30 if bought on July 31.

Click here for more information.