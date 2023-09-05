ST. LOUIS – Single show tickets are now on sale for the ‘Broadway Series’ at the Fabulous Fox Theater. There are some great shows to choose from this year.

The season includes a new show in St. Louis, ‘Jagged Little Pill,’ a musical inspired by the Alanis Morissette album. Returning favorites include ‘Mamma Mia,’ ‘Tina,’ ‘MJ,’ which is about Michael Jackson, and ‘Moulin Rouge.’

Other’s include Disney’s ‘Aladdin, ‘Mrs. Doubtfire, and ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.’ Tickets are available on Metrotix.com starting at 10:00 a.m.