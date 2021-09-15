Tickets still available for St. Louis Press Club’s Beauty Buzz event

ST. LOUIS – What do you get when you combine high energy and high fashion? Answer: Beauty Buzz.

The annual St. Louis Press Club fundraiser returns Saturday, Sept. 18, at Neiman Marcus.

Beauty Buzz features tips and tricks from the top experts in makeup, skincare, and fashion, as well as prizes and giveaways.

“For those who want advice on fashion and beauty tips, this is going to give you an opportunity to learn from the experts on how to look your best – whether it’s a job interview at work, or on Zoom,” St. Louis Press Club President Joan Berkman said.

Some of the brands featured include Bobbi Brown, Chantecaille, La Mer, Lauder, Trish McEvoy, and Yves Saint Laurent.

The event will also include a runway show, highlighting fall fashion.

While Beauty Buzz promises glitz, glamour, and more, it is not short on substance. The underlying objective of the event is to raise funds for journalism scholarships. In the last 35 years, The St. Louis Press Club has raised nearly $700,000, benefitting 400 student journalists.

“These young people want to pursue a career in journalism. And they are going to be our future in leading that kind of media,” Berkman said.

This year, Beauty Buzz is also raising funds for independent journalists reporting on marginalized issues.

Since Beauty Buzz was first introduced in 2010, it has raised more than $100,000, benefitting 170 students.

“We’re very proud of our track record,” Berkman said.

Organizers are also eager to gather for what promises to once again be a “must attend” event. Co-chairs Miran Halen and Phyllis Langsdorf worked together to ensure a large turnout. Halen produced a promotional video for the event.

The event can be attended either in person or virtually through Zoom.

Tickets start at $75 and will include a complimentary bag with beauty counter samples. Tickets can be purchased online or in person.

For those attending in person, Neiman Marcus will keep in place its Covid-19 precautions, including social distancing, and individually packaged refreshments. Staff will wear face masks, and guests are encouraged to do the same.