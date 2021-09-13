Tik Tok star, Ballwin native uses platform to donate to Schmitz family

ST. CHARLES– Trevor Abney was one of the thousands of people who attended the processional Thursday afternoon when Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz’s remains were carried from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Baue Funeral Home.

“I was just so moved by how many people were there, all the American flags, especially right now in the time we’re in, it just seems like everyone is so apart from everyone and it didn’t matter it was just American flags, that really almost moved me and I just thought it would be a great thing to do to use my platform to support a local cause and the family might need help,” Trevor Abney said.

Twenty-two-year-old Trevor Abney, a Ballwin native, has 2.8 million followers on TikTok. After the processional, he immediately made a call-to-action video to his followers to ask them to donate to the Schmitz Family.

“As many of you probably know, on August 26th, 2021, 13 U.S. Marines were killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, one of those 13 Marines was Jared Schmitz, 20-year-old from St. Louis, Missouri, the same city I’m from. Jared went to Fort Zumwalt South High School, which is about 15 minutes away from my house,” Abney said in a Tik Tok video. “Earlier today on September 8th, 2021, his remains arrived back home in St. Louis and I watched and attended the funeral procession from St. Louis international airport all the way to the funeral home.”

The video has been viewed more than 20,000 times.

“I thought why not try to use my platform to try and raise some more money for him and his family, all my payments are right here, and it will all be donated to that cause,” Abney said at the end of the video.

He said so far, his followers have donated about 800 dollars. “All these donations are $1 donations, $5 donations, 50 cent donations, and it’s from hundreds of people, so it’s not one person donating 500 dollars, its hundreds of people donating 1 dollar, and I think it’s cool to see it in that way that that many people care,” he said. “There’s nothing I can do to bring their son back, but if I can help, I will, in any way I can.”

Abney is also donating 2,000 dollars of his own money to the Schmitz family.

“Not many 20-year-olds can say they were a hero to their country, it’s the least I can do, he made the ultimate sacrifice,” Abney said.