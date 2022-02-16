TikTok removes account bullying St. Louis middle schoolers after action from FOX 2

ST. LOUIS — A TikTok account using Parkway West Middle School’s logo with the account name “@parkwaywestmiddleschool” has been taken down for violating the platform’s policies against bullying.

The district confirmed it knew about the account and had reported the account to TikTok last week, but it wasn’t until FOX 2 got involved that the platform took down the account.

On Tuesday, FOX 2 emailed TikTok’s media department regarding the account. Within about two hours, all videos were taken down from that account. But, it wasn’t taken down before garnering more than 20,000 views from three videos, which used real students’ names.

The principal of Parkway West Middle School sent a letter to families Friday titled “Help Needed,” that read it part: “We continue to have social media issues with students posting mean and hurtful comments about other students. These posts are negative and contain bullying content. Please take time to talk with your students about healthy uses of social media.”

The letter outlined the following precautions families should take on social media apps:

Don’t follow accounts you don’t know the owner.

Don’t follow people you do not know well.

If it is not nice, not true, or not necessary don’t post it.

Don’t create anonymous accounts representing the school or not identifying who you are because it is misleading.

“Hearing about bullying worries me just because we are seeing this increase in suicidal ideation, self-harming behaviors, anxiety, depression,” Amy Konsewicz, the director of behavioral health at SSM Health said. “Online bullying is especially difficult because the person who is being bullied feels even more isolated. It’s hard to pinpoint who is on the other side.”



Multiple districts deal with this, and Konsewicz said everyone needs to be involved to try and put a stop to cyberbullying.

“Parents fix this. Communities fix this,” Konsewicz said. “Adults and parents and teachers and school districts, we need to model the behavior that we want to see in our children.”

Vinny Troia, the CEO of Nightline Security, specializes in cybersecurity. He said it may have been possible that TikTok could have also taken down the account based on impersonation since the TikTok account used the school’s logo.

TikTok’s policy states it does not tolerate bullying on its platform.

“We believe in an inclusive community and individualized expression without fear of abuse,” said Troia. “We do not tolerate members of our community being shamed, bullied, or harassed. Abusive content or behavior can cause severe psychological distress and will be removed from our platform.”

Troia said it’s important to report the accounts in question, but a school doesn’t have any more than a normal user when it comes to trying to get accounts taken down.

“There really isn’t some special provisions for an agency to get things taken down. I’m sure in certain circumstances the police can expedite something, but really it’s up to the discretion of the social media company,” Troia said. “It really is up to TikTok to get these claims processed faster, a one to two week turnaround really isn’t acceptable in situations like this, where there was an actual threat and part of this falls on them.”

He said parents should monitor their children’s social media. If parents suspect their child is being bullied, seek help. She recommended talking to your pediatrician.

Other resources are available at SafeKids.com and StopBullying.gov.