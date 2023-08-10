ST. LOUIS — TikTok announced this week that they are starting a virtual music competition. Gimme The Mic, a global competition to find new musical talent and help up-and-coming music creators. Anyone who is 18 or older can try out on TikTok LIVE for a chance to compete in #GIMMETHEMIC.

The virtual talent show will have three phases: audition, semi-final, and grand final.

Audition:

To try out, individuals need to sign up on the app’s audition page and post a 30-second or less video with the word #GIMMETHEMIC between August 7 and August 16. Semi-Final:

After the auditions, 30 creators in the US will be chosen to perform and compete in pairs in the Semi-Final, a series of Multi-guest LIVE videos on @tiktoklive_us from September 1 to September 3. People who watch will be able to vote in real time for their favorite artists. Grand-Finale:

For the final round, the top 10 contestants from the Semi-Final will compete in the US Grand Finale on September 10 for the chance to be named the US Gimme The Mic champion. In addition to the title, the winner will get 50,000 diamond rewards (diamonds indicate the popularity of user content) and a ticket to the LIVE Global Finale. The Global Finale will take place on September 22 and 23. Winners from all over the world will compete for the top spot.

Winners of the global contests will get trophies, have the chance to be featured on official TikTok channels, and get up to 500,000 diamond points as prizes.