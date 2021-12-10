Tim McGraw coming to St. Louis during 2022 tour

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tim McGraw performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Tim McGraw is coming to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on April 30, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10, at 10:00 am.

The country superstar is kicking off the 17-city tour on April 29th in Rogers, Arkansas. Multi-platinum recording artist Russell Dickerson will be coming along for the tour with some other up-and-coming musicians.

Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis will join McGraw as opening acts. Kay’s cover of “Don’t Take The Girl” went viral after McGraw took to social media to applaud her take on the song. Country singer Brandon Davis will also be teaming up with McGraw for a virtual duet of “Something Like That.”

McGraw can be seen this winter in the Paramount Plus television series 1883. The series is a prequel to the hit show Yellowstone.

You can win tickets before you can buy them. Check FOX2Now.com/Contests next week and watch on-air.

For more information, please go to TimMcGraw.com.