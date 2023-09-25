ST. LOUIS – Country star Tim McGraw announced that his ‘Standing Room Only‘ tour is kicking off next March. The Enterprise Center is hosting one of the 40+ shows on Friday, March 22. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, September 29, at 10:00 a.m.
McGraw is a three-time Granny Award winner. He’s also sold more than 90 million records worldwide.
Standing Room Only Tour Schedule
- March 14, Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- March 15, Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
- March 16, Orlando, FL Amway Center
- March 21, Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
- March 22, St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
- March 23, Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
- March 27, Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
- March 29, Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
- March 30, Eugene, OR University of Oregon – Matthew Knight Arena
- April 4, Denver, CO Ball Arena
- April 5, Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
- April 6, Boise, ID Boise State University – ExtraMile Arena
- April 11, Austin, TX Moody Center
- April 13, Tulsa, OK BOK Center
- April 18, Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- April 19, Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
- April 20, Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
- April 25, Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
- April 26, Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
- April 27, Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
- May 2, Montreal, QC Bell Centre
- May 3, Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
- May 4, Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
- May 9, Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
- May 10, Boston, MA TD Garden
- May 11, Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena
- May 16, Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- May 17, Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
- May 18, Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
- May 30, Toledo, OH Huntington Center
- May 31, Chicago, IL United Center
- June 1, Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
- June 6, Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center
- June 7, Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
- June 8, Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
- June 13, Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- June 14, Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
- June 15, Lexington, KY Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
- June 20, Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
- June 21, Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
- June 22, Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
- June 27, Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
- June 28, Los Angeles, CA KIA Forum
- June 29, Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center