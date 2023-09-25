ST. LOUIS – Country star Tim McGraw announced that his ‘Standing Room Only‘ tour is kicking off next March. The Enterprise Center is hosting one of the 40+ shows on Friday, March 22. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, September 29, at 10:00 a.m.

McGraw is a three-time Granny Award winner. He’s also sold more than 90 million records worldwide.

Standing Room Only Tour Schedule

March 14, Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 15, Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

March 16, Orlando, FL Amway Center

March 21, Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

March 22, St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

March 23, Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

March 27, Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

March 29, Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

March 30, Eugene, OR University of Oregon – Matthew Knight Arena

April 4, Denver, CO Ball Arena

April 5, Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

April 6, Boise, ID Boise State University – ExtraMile Arena

April 11, Austin, TX Moody Center

April 13, Tulsa, OK BOK Center

April 18, Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 19, Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

April 20, Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

April 25, Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

April 26, Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

April 27, Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

May 2, Montreal, QC Bell Centre

May 3, Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

May 4, Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

May 9, Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

May 10, Boston, MA TD Garden

May 11, Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena

May 16, Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 17, Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

May 18, Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

May 30, Toledo, OH Huntington Center

May 31, Chicago, IL United Center

June 1, Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

June 6, Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center

June 7, Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

June 8, Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

June 13, Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum

June 14, Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

June 15, Lexington, KY Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

June 20, Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

June 21, Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

June 22, Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

June 27, Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

June 28, Los Angeles, CA KIA Forum

June 29, Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center