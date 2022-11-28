ST. LOUIS — Tim McGraw will perform at the Chaifetz Arena on April 29, 2023, and tickets will go on sale soon.

Photo by Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images

Tim McGraw, an entertainer, author, and actor who has won a Grammy and sold over 80 million records worldwide, will perform at the Chaifetz Arena on April 29, 2023, with doors opening at 7 p.m.

This event will help raise money for the SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and honor the patients, their families, and the people who work there.

Tickets go on sale on December 2 at 9 a.m.

Cardinal Glennon is the first freestanding Catholic children’s hospital in the United States. It provides excellent health care for children in Missouri, Illinois, and other places.

FOX 2 is giving away tickets all this week. Enter to win tickets here.