WARRENTON, Mo. – The threat of severe weather at an outdoor graduation has convinced Warrenton High School to make a time change on when seniors will walk.

The school announced it’s changing the senior graduation time from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. This announcement has caused confusion and frustration among some graduating seniors.

“You’re telling your family members like at 7 p.m., and then they have to like wake up now early to be there at 10 and get their seating,” said senior Bryan Guerrero. “In one way, it’s good, but in the other way – I think it’s bad, I mean I feel like it should be at 7 p.m.”

“As you guys may know, Mexicans – we have a lot of family members, and well, I’ve got to call everyone and each of them and like change the hours that they got to be here,” said senior Miguel Tano.

Another issue is that ACT testing scheduled for Saturday morning is happening at the same time as graduation.

“An ACT is not something you can just right away take. It’s something serious,” Guerrero said. “It’s a serious thing that can go into your college transcript.”

Guerrero was scheduled to take the ACT Saturday morning. Now he has to choose between taking the test or walking the stage.

However, he said he’s not too worried.

“Not that big of a deal, just reschedule. I’m the type of a chill person, so as my good teacher said, Mr. Olsen, ‘champions adjust,'” Guerrero said.

According to the school’s announcement on its website, the seniors are asked to be at school at 8 a.m.

FOX 2 reached out to school officials for a comment, but we have not heard back.