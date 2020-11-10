Time to winterize your home if you haven’t already

ST. LOUIS – While there’s no snow or cold in sight, it’s best to stay ahead of the weather when prepping your home for winter.

An early drop in temperatures had many winterizing months ago, but with it feeling more like summer lately, a few of us could be caught off guard in the months ahead.

“Now that the weather’s come up to 70 degrees that’s not on their minds, but when it starts getting cold again, they’ll start going again,” said Tim Branneky, owner of Branneky True Value Hardware.

Winterizing ahead of extended periods of freezing is crucial. Things to buy include: door sweeps, turbine vent covers, weather stripping, and insulating units.

For those wanting to seal windows, using peel-away caulk allows for easy removal in the spring. All an investment to keep the chill out of the house and keep money in your wallet.

“Over the long time, you know, it definitely saves money because you are saving on your heating bill and it’s a lot more efficient,” Branneky said.

For those who have used outdoor plumbing again since our last freeze, make sure to re-drain and unhook the hoses to avoid breaking the line.

Rock salt stacked outside Brannecky’s hardware store indicates snow may not be far off. Grabbing a pack early before the FOX 2 Weather Team forecasts for snow is never a bad idea.