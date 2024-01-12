ST. LOUIS — Meteorologist Chris Higgins has a timeline of Friday’s wintry mix. The rapid drop in temperatures will begin around lunchtime in St. Louis and as expected, a narrow band of mixed precipitation is following along with the front.

Rain showers will briefly change to sleet, freezing drizzle and snow as the cold air arrives early this afternoon. The very brief nature of this precipitation will limit the potential for widespread road issues despite the rapid temperature drop, although I cannot rule out a brief slick spot here or there either.

Friday’s winter weather timeline:

Friday morning — Periods of rain. Not as windy.

Friday Midday to 3 p.m. — Strong winds. Falling temps. Rain changes to snow from west to east.

Friday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Winds gusts 35-45mph. Wind blown snow flurries. A flash freeze is likely.

Friday 8 p.m. to Saturday 6 a.m. — Wind gusts 40–45 mph. Clouds Linger. The wind chills drop to 0°.

The bigger story of the day remains the arrival of bitter cold and very strong wind gusts up to 50+ mph at times later today. Some branches may come down and there is an outside chance of a couple of power outages.

