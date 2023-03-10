ST. LOUIS — One primary race for a seat on the St. Louis Board of Aldermen ended in a tie Tuesday. Tina “Sweet-T” Pihl and Michael Gras each getting 868 votes in the race to represent the 9th Ward.

Approval-style voting allows voters to cast ballots for as many people as they want to. The top two vote getters in each ward race will move on to the general election on April 4.

Michael Browning received the most votes in the race. The question remained who will face him in the April 4 Municipal General Election.

The St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners reviewed eight provisional ballots cast during the March 7th primary. They say one was not counted because the voter’s signature did not match the record in their database. Four of the votes were for Pihl. Three of the ballots contained votes for both Pihl and Gras.

This means Pihl and Browning will be on the ballot for the election.