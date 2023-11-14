ST. LOUIS – Tina Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock. At the age of 16, she moved

to the Ville neighborhood in St. Louis and attended Sumner High School.

She had a turbulent 20-year relationship with Ike Turner before going out on her own in her 40s. ‘Tina, The Tina Turner Musical’ is getting rave reviews and is opening Tuesday night on stage at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

FOX 2’s Tim Ezell spoke with Ari Groover as well as Tina and Roz White, playing her mother, Zelma Bullock, about what they enjoyed most about their roles