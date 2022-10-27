Close up of Christmas Tree decorated with antique glass baubles and coloured lights in kitsch retro 70s style

ST. LOUIS — The Tinsel Tavern is now available for reservations at Ballpark Village. The holiday-themed pop-up bar is taking over the Budweiser Brew House.

It will be covered floor to ceiling with holiday decor. The menus are also festively themed. There are sleighs, photo ops, featured events, and much more to come.

The tavern is open daily from 4 p.m. to midnight starting Nov. 25 until January 1st. Tables are now available for reservation.

Later in the year, the tavern will also be hosting a New Year’s Eve event. The event is two levels of entertainment:

Eight food stations,

An all-inclusive premium drink package,

A private entrance with vip red carpet experience,

Exclusive tequila tasting,

Photoshoot opportunities,

Vendors, complimentary coat checks,

Party favors,

And a midnight champagne toast.



To buy tickets for New Year’s Eve at Tinsel Tavern, check out this link.