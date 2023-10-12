ST. LOUIS – Five veterans have moved into their homes as part of a new community project. They were given the keys to their new tiny homes last Thursday. The initiative, known as the Veterans Community Project (VCP) of St. Louis, is dedicated to combating veteran homelessness. Situated in the heart of the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, the VCP Village offers transitional homes and support services completely free of charge.

Thanks to generous community donations, each tiny home comes furnished with new furniture, household goods, a stocked refrigerator, and even an American flag proudly displayed on the front porch. Adding a personal touch, VCP staff and volunteers included special amenities like a dog bed for the village’s first canine resident, personalized wall art, and military branch-specific garden flags, ensuring that the veterans’ homes truly feel like their own.

VCP’s case managers are there to provide support services, helping each veteran define both short-term and long-term goals related to health and wellness, employment, income stability, and even budgeting. Modeled after VCP’s flagship project in Kansas City, MO, veterans typically stay in the VCP Village for an average of about 14 months before transitioning to their permanent housing.

The VCP village will eventually comprise 40 single-occupancy homes at 240 square feet each and 10 family units spanning 340 square feet. Right now, 20 houses are under construction, at various stages of completion, with work slated to continue through the year’s end.

To arrange a tour, make a donation, or learn more about the Veterans Community Project, please visit www.vcp.org.