ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Wentzville Police Department is raising money for Special Olympics, and you can help out while grabbing a bite to eat at Texas Roadhouse.

That’s where they’ll be from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The ‘Tip-A-Cop’ fundraiser will be selling Special Olympics t-shirts for $15 and $20 depending on the size.

They’ll also be selling raffle tickets for a brand new 2023 Ford Explorer XLT for $5 each – or $20 for 5 tickets.