‘Tip the Bill’ challenge aims to help service industry workers during indoor dining shutdowns

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – This is the last night for indoor dining at restaurants and bars in St. Louis County for at least four weeks. A lot of service industry workers don’t know how they will make ends meet during another shutdown.

Brandon McNamee is part of a beer lovers’ Facebook group called The End Is Near So Let’s Drink Beer. It has 75,000 members. On Saturday, McNamee began to encourage members to begin tipping the bill in St. Louis County and around the world. This pay it forward plan is gaining momentum to help servers in this difficult time.

“What other way to help them out was give a large tip,” McNamee said.