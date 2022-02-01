Tips for driving safely in the snow and ice

ST. LOUIS — As rain, sleet and snow are headed to the St. Louis region, a local driving instructor is offering key tips to stay safe on the roadways if you do need to go out.



“If you don’t have to go out, don’t go out, and then if you do have to go out, make sure you slow down,” Simon Anderson, the owner of Coach Harder’s Driving School.

Anderson teaches new drivers everything they need to know behind the wheel. He said his number one message is to slow down.



“Everything needs to be slower than normal, leave earlier than you would expect to, allow 50 percent more time to get there,” Anderson said.

He said some of the tips he gives to new drivers are:

Be on the lookout for bridges and overpasses since those freeze first.

Don’t accelerate or decellerate in a turn to avoid the rear of the vehicle from spinning out.

Make sure you can see through all windows and mirrors before driving.

He also added that there is a common area where drivers get stuck in snowstorms. He said turning from Lindbergh onto Ladue tends to cause a lot of problems for drivers, and cars start to roll backward.

“If you are going up a hill, make sure that you build up momentum and as you go up, leave constant pressure on the gas but don’t floor it or you’re going to lose all of your traction,” he said.



Public works departments also remind drivers to give plows plenty of room to work.