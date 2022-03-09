Tire shatters after driver hits pothole on I-270 near Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, Mo. — An Illinois woman visiting Missouri hit a pothole on I-270 and shattered her car tire, which cost her thousands of dollars to repair.

Lynzie Mance was driving southbound on I-270 when she hit the pothole near the St. Charles Rock Road exit in Bridgeton.

“It felt like we hit a brick wall or something. The impact was so hard, and then we had to immediately get off on the shoulder,” said Lynzie Mance.

During this time of year, drivers can find countless potholes as temperatures thaw out the roads. But this one left a big impact.

“It was cracked all the way in half, like all the way around, shattering my tire,” said Mance. “So, I wasn’t expecting that at all.”

She said the broken specialty tire cost her $4,000 to repair. Mance filed a complaint with MODOT to get it patched up.

According to AAA Missouri, the average insurance claim for pothole damage in the greater St. Louis region this winter costs more than $2,700.

“Posting it on social media and hearing that there were 15 cars the day before that it had happened to and then seeing two more cars just right after it happened to me, someone can get into a serious accident and get hurt,” said Mance. “Fortunately it was just my rim, but you never know what could have happened.”

On Feb. 25, the Missouri Department of Transportation emphasized how the recent rollercoaster of extreme weather has increased the number of potholes in our area.

“When the snow melts or rains and gets in those cracks, and right now it freezes, and then it expands and makes the crack a little bigger,” said MoDOT spokesperson Bob Becker.

Crews have consistently been patching up potholes but say more arise every day.

“I’m grateful that I was in a big car, but I can’t imagine if I was a teenage driver and didn’t know how to get over so quick,” said Mance. “It just needs to be addressed.”

MoDOT encourages drivers to notify them of any bad potholes so they can fix the problem.

To report a pothole, contact MoDOT at 1-888-275-6636 or visit https://www.modot.org/report-road-concern.