ST. LOUIS – Police investigating a possible burglary at a tire business in South City Monday morning.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene, where windows were smashed at Tire Choice on South Kingshighway north of Chippewa Street. Burglary alarms went off at about 2:30 a.m.

This is just down the street from Bimmers-R-Us – a BMW dealership that was vandalized early Friday morning.