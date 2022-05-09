ST. LOUIS — People are so frustrated with potholes on St. Louis-area roadways, they’ve started filling the potholes themselves.

Thousands of potholes remain in the region, but you can now cross the monster pothole on Rosebury Avenue off the list.

Residents said someone who lives in the area, just west of Forest Park, got tired of waiting on the City of St. Louis Streets Department and patched it themselves over Mother’s Day weekend. Home improvement stores now sell asphalt patch products by the bag.

The patch job included small tiles spelling the words “Eat The Rich” tapped into the asphalt. No one seemed sure why. A man who did not want to be interviewed painted over the message Monday.

Nearby resident, Chris Kuse, was just glad someone filled the pothole after nearly a year. With street parking, there was no way to hitting it.

“There are cars on both sides,” Kuse said. “You don’t want to hit them, but you also don’t want to hit the pothole. It (was) a lose-lose. I’m not complaining about the pothole being filled.”

There’s even a candidate for the U.S. Senate from St. Louis running on a platform with one primary goal: filling every pothole in America.

“When I get to Washington D.C., I plan on introducing my ‘Pot for Potholes’ legislation,” candidate C.W. Gardner said in a social media campaign video.

Gardner launched his Republican primary campaign as a satirical “jab” at the other candidates on the ballot.

When asked how much of the campaign is real, Gardner laughed and responded: “That’s a good question. I can’t answer that. I want to do something called the ‘Missourah Project’. It’s on par with the Manhattan Project, where everything is directed toward pothole eradication.”

Tax revenue from federally legalized marijuana sales would pay for the program, he said. People hate potholes so much, that they’re starting to take him seriously.

“That’s happening more and more, especially with my friends. They’re starting to say, ‘Your ideas are good.’ I’m like, ‘I know they’re good. I can’t help that.’ I don’t know what to do at times. I don’t know where we’re going with this. I’m just kind of riding the vibe,” Gardner said.

The City of St. Louis Streets Department has enough pothole funding but not enough dry days or workers to fill the close to 1,900 known, unfilled potholes just in the city limits.

“(There are) significant staffing issues,” said the department’s director, Kent Flake. “We’re a little over 40% short on staff currently. That’s the biggest thing. We need to get guys in the door. We were supposed to have two guys start today. Neither showed up.”

Workers learn skilled trades while getting paid, he said. The city even offers job application assistance. Flake said with a hot, dry forecast and six-day work weeks planned, more than half of those potholes should be filled within two weeks.

There’s no need to do it yourself. Flake strongly advised against it.