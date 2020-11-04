Tishaura Jones announces candidacy for St. Louis City mayor

ST. LOUIS – The newly re-elected City of St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones announced Wednesday morning she will be running for mayor. Jones has served as the St. Louis City Treasurer since 2013.

Jones ran for mayor in 2017 but lost to Lyda Krewson in the primary by 2 percent.

The announcement comes after the passage of Prop D in St. Louis City. That means the mayoral race will look very different this year.

Prop D calls for voting in the primary to determine the top two candidates, regardless of party affiliation. Then those top two vote-getters advance to the general election, where they go head to head.

Betsy Sinclair, a professor of political science at Washington University, has researched this voting method. She said the systems works well in that voters get more of a voice in the process, but it is also more work for voters.

“If we don’t have party labels, voters all of the sudden have to do their homework,” said Sinclair.

“In some of my own research, we have seen in California when some of the ballots are mailed out if your district has candidates who are co-partisan, candidates in the general election, you see a big increase in internet searching for those candidates’ names. All of the sudden, voters can’t just vote based on the partisan labels.”

The top two primary system has not led to greater voter turnout but the research of it has shown that candidates are much more responsive to their constituents and especially constituents from opposing parties.

Jones said she supported Prop D and its passage Tuesday had no influence on her announcement to run for mayor.

To learn more about Jones’ campaign for mayor, visit tishaura4mayor.com.

Cara Jones also announced she is running.