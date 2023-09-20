ST. LOUIS – There are plans to make it easier to get on the ballot for St. Louis City voters. Mayor Tishaura Jones and the Board of Election Commissioners made the announcement.

The city will use money from the American Rescue Plan Act to upgrade voting technology and help keep elections secure. The upgrades will also allow you to vote at any precinct across the city, no matter where you are registered to vote.

You can register to vote online, through the mail, or in person at the board’s offices at 300 North Tucker.