ST. LOUIS – Airbnb owners will now need permits in order to operate.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed a bill regulating short-term rentals. Owners must also have a contact person available 24 hours a day in case of emergencies. Violators could have their permits revoked and face a $500 fine.

The move comes after several problems with parties and deadly shootings involving teens in downtown rental properties. Jones went on to say short-term rentals are vital to the revenue and economy of the city, and they are still welcome in St. Louis.