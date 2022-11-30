ST. LOUIS – The Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority meets Wednesday, November 30, and St. Louis Mayor Tishuara Jones will attend.

Just last week, the city, county, and RSA reached a deal on how to split the settlement money from the Rams move to Los Angeles. St. Louis city will receive $280 million, with $30 million going to the convention and Visitors Commission.

St. Louis County will receive $169 million, and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority will receive $70 million.