ST. LOUIS – The city of St. Louis will invest more than $60 million to try to make streets and sidewalks safer. It’s being paid for with the American Rescue Plan Fund.

Mayor Tishaura Jones will sign the ‘Safer Streets Bill’ later Wednesday morning. It’s being called a historic investment in making our roads safer and preventing traffic violence.

$55 million of the covid relief funds will go to traffic and road improvements. Six million will go to the streets department for sidewalk improvements. This was already in the works, but it comes after two recent tragic crashes.

Janae Edmondson is still in a St. Louis hospital, facing a long road to recovery after a speeding driver failed to yield and crashed into another car. That second vehicle struck the 17-year-old volleyball player visiting from Tennessee, and both of her legs have been amputated since the crash. It happened on February 18 at the intersection of the St. Charles and 11 Streets.

Then just this past weekend, police said the driver of a Chevy Impala ran a red light, causing a crash that sent an SUV over an overpass at Forest Park Parkway and Grand. The driver left the scene, and is still on the run.

The victims killed were 19-year-old Richard Boyd, 20-year-old Corntrail McKinley, 19-year-old Anthony Robinson, and 18-year-old Bryanna Johnson.

Bryanna’s mother and her attorney said this intersection is dangerous and needs improvements. A crash survivor told FOX 2 he feels more could have been done.

Elijah Slayton has spinal and shoulder injuries, but the biggest pain in all this is losing four of his friends.

“I lost a big part of myself and stuff like that just, just feel weird just not being able to text him, see if they’re good and stuff like that,” Slayton shared.

The sidewalk where the Tahoe fell from onto Forest Park Parkway is currently blocked off. Earlier this week, the mayor called this the most unsafe intersection for people walking and biking in our entire city.