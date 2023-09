ST. LOUIS – The Tivoli Theater in the Delmar Loop will start playing movies again.

They stopped after it was sold to ‘One Family Church.’ However, the church says they will open it back up to show recent popular films – just don’t expect any R-rated movies.

Friday night’s showing is Top Gun: Maverick. They’ll show Lord of The Rings: Fellowship of The Ring on October 6. Black Panther is on November 3, and Home Alone is on December 1.

Each show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 to $10.