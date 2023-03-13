ST. LOUIS – R&B group TLC and Jamaican rapper Shaggy announced that their Hot Summer Nights 2023 tour kicks off in June. The Hollywood Amphitheatre will host one of the shows Wednesday, June 28. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 17, at 10:00 a.m. FOX 2 is giving away tickets starting Monday at noon.

TLC is globally recognized for songs like “Creep,” “No Scrubs,” and “Waterfalls.” Similar to TLC, rapper Shaggy is a multi-time Grammy Award winner.

Hot Summer Nights 2023 tour schedule

Thurs., Jun. 01 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sat., Jun. 03 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater @ Bayfront Park

Sun., Jun. 04 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wed., Jun. 07 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

Fri., Jun. 09 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat., Jun. 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun., Jun. 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tues., Jun. 13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Thurs., Jun. 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri., Jun. 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sat., Jun. 17 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Wed., Jun. 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri., Jun. 23 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat., Jun. 24 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun., Jun. 25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed., Jun. 28 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri., Jun. 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

Sat., Jul. 01 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun., Jun. 02 – Lake Cowichan, BC – Laketown Shakedown^ (with Shaggy Only | Buy Tickets Here)

Mon., Jul. 03 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall^~ (with TLC, Shaggy, & Sean Kingston Only | Buy Tickets Here or Here)

Thurs., Jul. 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – Granary Live^ (with Shaggy & Sean Kingston Only | Buy Tickets Here)

Fri., Jul. 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat., Jul. 08 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sun., Jul. 09 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Thurs., Jul. 13 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton EXPO Centre^ (with TLC & Shaggy Only | Buy Tickets Here or Here)

Fri., Jul. 14 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival^ (with TLC & Shaggy Only | Buy Tickets Here or Here)