ST. LOUIS – R&B group TLC and Jamaican rapper Shaggy announced that their Hot Summer Nights 2023 tour kicks off in June. The Hollywood Amphitheatre will host one of the shows Wednesday, June 28. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 17, at 10:00 a.m. FOX 2 is giving away tickets starting Monday at noon.
TLC is globally recognized for songs like “Creep,” “No Scrubs,” and “Waterfalls.” Similar to TLC, rapper Shaggy is a multi-time Grammy Award winner.
Hot Summer Nights 2023 tour schedule
- Thurs., Jun. 01 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- Sat., Jun. 03 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater @ Bayfront Park
- Sun., Jun. 04 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
- Wed., Jun. 07 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek
- Fri., Jun. 09 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- Sat., Jun. 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Sun., Jun. 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Tues., Jun. 13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Thurs., Jun. 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Fri., Jun. 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Sat., Jun. 17 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
- Wed., Jun. 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Fri., Jun. 23 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Sat., Jun. 24 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Sun., Jun. 25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Wed., Jun. 28 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Fri., Jun. 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
- Sat., Jul. 01 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Sun., Jun. 02 – Lake Cowichan, BC – Laketown Shakedown^ (with Shaggy Only | Buy Tickets Here)
- Mon., Jul. 03 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall^~ (with TLC, Shaggy, & Sean Kingston Only | Buy Tickets Here or Here)
- Thurs., Jul. 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – Granary Live^ (with Shaggy & Sean Kingston Only | Buy Tickets Here)
- Fri., Jul. 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Sat., Jul. 08 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
- Sun., Jul. 09 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
- Thurs., Jul. 13 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton EXPO Centre^ (with TLC & Shaggy Only | Buy Tickets Here or Here)
- Fri., Jul. 14 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival^ (with TLC & Shaggy Only | Buy Tickets Here or Here)