Today is Missouri’s Buckle Up Phone Down Day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Friday is Buckle Up Phone Down Day in Missouri.

It’s an effort to save lives on the state’s highways. This is the fifth straight year for the program.

Data from the state show 88 percent of people in vehicles use seat belts. That’s the highest rate ever in Missouri. But more than two-thirds of the people killed in crashes last year were not wearing a seat belt.

Nearly 60 percent of the distracted driving deaths in Missouri killed someone other than the driver.

